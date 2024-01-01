Demi Moore shares struggle of being a sex symbol in her 40s

Demi Moore has reflected on her struggle to find fulfilling film roles in her 40s.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress, now 61, was painted as a sex symbol when she appeared in the 2003 film, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

She drew attention at the time for her incredibly toned physique, but Demi says the role marked a point in her life where she began to struggle to find work she could connect with.

She told Interview magazine, "I had done Charlie's Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked."

She added, "I didn't feel like I didn't belong. It's more like I felt that feeling of, I'm not 20, I'm not 30, but I wasn't yet what they perceived as a mother."

She was interviewed by Oscar winning star, and Hollywood contemporary, Michelle Yeoh, 62, who sympathised with her plight, saying, "Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don't find the scripts or the characters that resonate with you anymore. It's either, you are the mother or you're old enough not to be sexy in their eyes."

Demi has continued to enjoy steady work over the years since appearing in the action comedy, and this year won praise for her role in the FX show Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.