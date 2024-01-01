Khloe Kardashian 'not ok' as daughter True starts first grade

Khloe Kardashian has told fans she's "not ok" after her daughter True started first grade.

The reality star posted pictures of True's first day at school, posing with her daughter alongside some life-sized crayons and pastel balloons.

"First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!" she captioned the post. "I know you're going to have the most incredible year ahead of you!"

She continued, "I couldn't be happier for you my angel. I'm not ok but I'll pull it together by pick-up time."

On Snapchat, Khloe added to the sentimental post, writing, "It's always such a rollercoaster of emotions when True starts a new school year. This year is a big milestone for her... first grade. I'm not going to lie, I am having a really hard time processing the fact that she's going into first grade."

She noted the milestone comes with "this strange mixture of loss, anxiety and fear," adding, "There's this undeniable feeling that I'm losing parts of who she was with each day that passes. The little parts of who she used to be are being replaced with new parts that will make up the next little amazing person she will become. And I miss her. All the little versions of her who I used to know. Time moves fast, faster every year it feels like, and this new school year is a reminder to me to fully embrace every moment and soak it all in."

Khloe, 40, posed alongside True, six, and her son Tatum, two, who she shares with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.