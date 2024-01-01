Brandon Jenner and wife Cayley welcome third child

Brandon Jenner and wife Cayley Stoker have welcomed their third child.

The couple announced on Instagram that Caley gave birth to a daughter, named Joan, on Tuesday.

"She's here," they wrote in a joint statement. "Joan Almond Jenner. Named after Cayley's beloved grandma (Joanie). Born at home in a flash, just the most amazing experience for mama and baby girl. A beautiful, gentle birth. 9 lbs 2 oz, 21 1/2 inches long."

They added, "Perfect little peanut, we couldn't be more in love. And the kids are absolutely thrilled to have a baby sister. Welcome to our world, sweet baby love."

Earlier this year, the pair told how Brandon had twigged that Caley, 38, was pregnant before she got a chance to break the news to him.

"When I went to tell Brandon that night as we were getting ready for bed he totally beat me to the punch," Cayley told People. "I had the tests in my pocket and I was going to just lay them down as he was brushing his teeth, but before I could do it, he looked at me and said, 'So how pregnant do you think you are?' I was floored."

She added, "Then, we laid in bed and laughed hysterically thinking about how wild it would be if we had twins again."

The couple already have four-year-old twin boys, Bo and Sam. Brandon, 42, also has a daughter, Eva, eight, with ex-wife Leah Felder.

Brandon is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson. Brody Jenner, 41, is his brother, and his half-siblings are Kendall Jenner, 28, Kylie Jenner, 27, Burt Jenner, 45, and Cassandra Marino, 44.