Channing Tatum bought new T-shirts for a year to avoid laundry

Channing Tatum has admitted he bought new T-shirts for a year just to avoid doing his laundry.

The Magic Mike actor admitted he hates washing clothes "more than I can possibly say" and once spent a full year buying new clothing simply to dodge doing his laundry.

"I hate doing laundry. Like, I hate it more than I can possibly say," Channing, 44, told GQ, adding he could recall, "one year that I call the year of the fresh white tee, and I don't think I did laundry all year that year and I just wore white T-shirts that I just bought."

Channing shared he was a big fan of basics. "For me specifically Hanes is my go-to," he said. "Just a plain white tee, white tank tops, ribbed, not the weird sort of fitted ones."

He explained the methodology behind his year off from laundry.

"I would be like: 'I can get like two wears out of this a week, this is gonna be good'," Channing said. "The year of the fresh white tee, '99 or 2000. It was a beautiful year!"

At the time, Channing was living in Florida and working one of his first jobs in the entertainment industry, as a male stripper. The experience later became the inspiration for his Magic Mike movie and live show franchise.