Brittany Cartwright files for divorce after five years

Brittany Cartwright has filed for divorce from Jax Taylor after five years of marriage.

The Vanderpump Rules alum requested custody of their three-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi in her filing, which was made on 27 August.

Brittany, 35, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and stated she and Jax, 45, ended their marriage on 24 January.

While her filing requested she be granted legal and physical custody of Cruz, Brittany further asked the court to grant Jax visitation rights.

She also requested any spousal support for either herself or Jax to be terminated.

Brittany and Jax were wed in June 2019 after dating on and off for several years. In 2017 the pair had broken up after Jax admitted cheating on Brittany with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers, but they reconciled and became engaged in 2018.

On 29 February this year, Brittany revealed she and Jax had separated.

"Marriages in general are very hard, and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany explained in an episode of When Reality Hits, the podcast she and Jax created together.

"Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."