Glen Powell shuts down claims he has more star power than Ryan Gosling

Glen Powell has responded to claims he carries more star power than Ryan Gosling.

The Twister actor gave a humble response to suggestions he has broader audience appeal than the Barbie star.

An article published by The Wrap on 26 August included comments from an unidentified Hollywood producer who argued Glen, 35, could pull in both male and female audiences of all ages while Ryan, 43, was mostly popular with women.

"Glen Powell is most definitely an up-and-coming movie star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him," the source reportedly said. "Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males."

Taking to his social media, Glen, 35, shared the article with the simple comment, "Gosling is a legend. I'm just Glen."

The quip made a pun out of Ryan's star turn from the Barbie movie - his show-stopping song and dance number, I'm Just Ken.

Glen's followers were quick to approve his take on the situation.

"Two great people can coexist. Commendable standing up for Ryan," wrote one, while another declared, "humble considerate King, this is why you'll always be famous".

Another expressed hope of a collab between the two, writing, "Gosling/Glen buddy comedy film confirmed".