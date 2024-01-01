Armie Hammer forced to sell his truck: 'Can't afford the gas'

Armie Hammer will be forced to sell his truck, revealing he "can't afford the gas".

The former actor revealed he will switch to driving a "tiny" hybrid vehicle instead of the gas-guzzling truck.

"I'm selling my truck," Armie, 38, said in a video posted to his Instagram account on 27 August.

"Since being back in LA, I have put about $400 or $500 worth of gas in it and I can't afford it. I can't afford the gas anymore."

He explained that one reason it was difficult to let go of the vehicle was the fact he and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers had brought their children Harper, 9, and Ford, 7, home from the hospital in it when each of them was born.

"This truck, it took the kids home from the hospital and all that stuff," he recalled. "But you know what, that's okay."

Armie added he had purchased a smaller, hybrid car that would be more economical to run.

"I've got a new car, "he said. "It's tiny. It's a hybrid. I'm probably going to put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month."

Elizabeth, 42, filed for dissolution of their marriage in July 2020. The following year, Armie was publicly accused of emotional abuse, manipulation, rape and cannibalism by multiple women. He denied the claims, alleging all encounters were consensual.

Armie has not worked as an actor since completing the murder mystery Death on the Nile, which was released in 2022.