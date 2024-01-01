Julianne Hough opens up about tragic deaths of two dogs

Julianne Hough has discussed the tragic deaths of her two dogs for the first time.

Back in October 2019, the TV personality revealed that her beloved pets, Lexi and Harley, had died the previous month.

Julianne didn't share any details at the time, but during an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show that aired on Tuesday, she revealed the dogs had been killed by coyotes.

"I woke up before my phone even rang and I knew, and I picked up the phone and my assistant at the time was just, like, screaming," she recalled, emphasising that she "never had coyotes in her yard" before and the area was fenced.

In addition, Julianne described how the loss of her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels came at a particularly difficult time in her life as she had just parted ways with her long-time assistant, was setting up lifestyle company Kinrgy, and was going through a separation from husband Brooks Laich after three years of marriage.

"I had asked for a separation. And then, 10 days later, my dogs were killed by coyotes," the 36-year-old continued, noting that she was becoming "so emotional" thinking about the time. "I felt so out of integrity or out of like, alignment. My dogs that represented unconditional love and safety - gone."

However, Julianne has found some solace in knowing Lexi and Harley died together.

"They went together, I'm so grateful they went together," she added. "I'm grateful that usually how it happens is very quick and that we got their bodies. But at that time, I was like, 'Oh that was the unravelling of the absolute safety of like unconditional love.'"

Earlier this year, Julianne shared in an Instagram post that she had welcomed a new dog, named Sunny, into her home.

"Sunny, you have brought so much love and literal sunshine into my life," the Dancing with the Stars professional wrote alongside some sweet snaps of the puppy. "I can't remember a time without you. Lexi & Harley would have loved and played with you every day and I know that they sent you to me, only when I was ready to open my heart and love again - you cracked me open sweetheart."

Julianne and NHL player Brooks finalised their divorce in February 2022.