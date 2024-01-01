Brooke Shields breaks down in tears after officially becoming an 'empty nester'

Brooke Shields cried a "good portion" of the ride home after dropping her youngest daughter off at college.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Suddenly Susan actress revealed she had just dropped her youngest daughter Grier, whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy, to her dorm room at college.

Appearing tearful, Brooke confessed it was difficult having both of her children away at college, with eldest daughter Rowan, 21, already attending the same university as her sister.

"I am now officially an empty nester. It's so weird that she's not here," she said, adding in the caption, "Both of my baby birds have left the nest."

And while Brooke is pleased her daughters are at the same college, she admitted that she's still grappling with the idea.

"It's not easy," the 59-year-old continued, sharing that it was "really hard" dropping Grier, 18, off at the school. "She started crying, and then I really started crying."

Brooke concluded: "And then, I cried a good portion of the ride home."

However, many of the star's celebrity friends offered their support, with Debra Messing admitting she went through a hard time when her son Roman, 20, left home for college.

"Oh Brooke it's so so hard. It's the end of an era and now you get to start a new chapter. But first you have to cry. A lot. I laid on my couch for 3 weeks and couldn't speak to anyone," she commented. "Be tender with yourself. It's hard because it's hard. All us empty nesters are sending you love."

Elsewhere, Melissa Joan Hart posted, "True words! It's so hard on the moms when our babies fly off but if we did our job, that's the goal!"