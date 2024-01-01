Nicole Kidman wants to star in 'hardcore' horror movie

Nicole Kidman wants to be cast in a "hardcore" horror movie.

The Oscar-winning actress has starred in psychological horrors such as The Others and Stoker during her career, but she wants to work on a film that pulls no punches with its scares and gore.

"I've not done classic horror yet. Hardcore horror. I'm putting it out there, because I watch hardcore horror. I'm a fan of Ti West!" she told L'Officiel USA, referring to the director of films such as X, Pearl and MaXXXine.

Kidman also "really wanted" to collaborate with Australian director James Wan in the genre thanks to his work in the Saw and The Conjuring franchises. She initially thought he was approaching her about a horror project when he came to her about the Aquaman superhero films but she signed up anyway because of Wan.

Earlier this year, the Australian star was honoured with the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award, and in her speech, she listed almost every director she'd ever worked with. She admitted to the publication that it was "devastating" to leave Wan's name off her list.

Kidman's acting credits span almost every genre and are a mix of film and TV and independent movies and studio blockbusters.

Explaining why she sometimes picks mainstream fare like Batman Forever or Aquaman, the star said, "Everyone's like, 'Why are you doing that?' I'm like, 'Because I get to kiss Batman!' The thing people don't understand is, it's not about the check. A lot of the mainstream big blockbusters that I do are hopefully different."

She will next be seen in the erotic drama Babygirl, which debuts at the Venice Film Festival this week, and the Netflix miniseries The Perfect Couple from 5 September.