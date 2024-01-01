Aubrey Plaza explains why she hasn't watch her performance in The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza hasn't watched her season of The White Lotus yet because she can't remember the password to her streaming account.

The Parks and Recreation actress hasn't yet watched her Emmy-nominated performance because she gave up trying to access her account on the streaming service Max, previously called HBO Max.

"I still haven't, but I'm going to," Plaza told The Wall Street Journal. "To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally. I couldn't figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can't figure out the passwords. I just can't handle things like that."

Plaza explained that she prefers physical media instead of streaming, adding, "I'd love a DVD, but they don't send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time."

The star was nominated for the best supporting actress in a drama series Emmy for her portrayal of Harper Spiller in the second season of Mike White's anthology series. The 2022 series also starred Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James and Michael Imperioli.

Plaza has vocalised her frustrations with streaming platforms in the past, admitting to Vanity Fair last year that they make her "angry".

"I was trying to watch Top Chef season 20. Couldn't figure out how to f**king get Hulu + Live. I give up! I can't. I just can't," she said at the time. "And so what I like to do is go on iTunes and buy movies that are old. Or I'll go on iTunes and just, like, buy the whole Sopranos series, and then my husband (Jeff Baena) will be like, 'You literally can watch that for free on HBO Max.'"