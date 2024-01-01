Marisa Tomei watched Zendaya and Tom Holland 'fall in love' on Spider-Man set

Marisa Tomei has revealed that watching Zendaya and Tom Holland "fall in love" was the best part of starring in the latest Spider-Man trilogy.

The actress - who played Aunt May in the last three Spider-Man movies - recalled the joy of watching her two younger co-stars strike up a romance on the set of the films.

"I think some of the favourite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love... and seeing their phenomenal talent," Marisa said during a recent panel at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto.

"Just being, like, blown away from the get-go... I mean, I'm blown away," the My Cousin Vinny star continued. "Some people are just meant for it, and they are meant for it."

Marisa continued to gush about Tom and Zendaya, who played Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and Michelle, aka MJ, respectively.

"They carry enormous, enormous star power, enormous power and they manage to be real people at the same time and just, they're multitalented," she praised. "They can do everything! They sing, they dance, they act, they do stunts, they design fashion. I mean, what are they not doing?"

The Oscar winner added of the couple, "They're incredible, incredible people."

All three actors joined the Marvel franchise with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and went on to star in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in July 2021.