Tori Spelling admits controversial parenting shortcut

Tori Spelling has shocked her fans by revealing she dresses her son for school before he goes to bed.

The 51-year-old actress shares five children with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, with sons Liam, 17, Finn, 11, and seven-year-old Beau, and daughters, Stella, 16, and Hattie, 12.

On her MisSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed she lets her son sleep in his school clothes to save time getting ready in the morning.

She confessed, "It's so bad. I've gotten so lazy with my youngest one because there's so many, that at night I put him in his clothes for the next day. And convinced him that it's cool to do that."

Revealing more about her son's home routine, she added, "So, he has dinner, he takes his bath - sometimes - but then I'll be like, 'Hey, dude. It will save an extra five minutes if we get dressed now and then you can sleep later'."

She then asked, "Am I a bad mom?"

Tori filed for divorce from her children's father Dean, 57, in March this year after 18 years of marriage.

The actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her divorce request, and reports have revealed she is seeking sole physical and joint legal custody of the five children.

The couple had a complicated marriage - with their romance beginning when they were both already married to other people, while Dean faced accusations of infidelity and also entered rehab over the course of their marriage.