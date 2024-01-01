Matt Lauer's daughter in trouble after hit and run

Matt Lauer's daughter Romy crashed her car, then ran away.

The incident happened over the Fourth of July weekend, according to Page Six.

Romy, 20, crashed her car into a fence and sign in the Hamptons, then ran away from the scene.

The plate on her Jeep Wrangler fell off in the accident, allowing police to trace and ID the TV host's daughter.

She has now been issued a summons for leaving the scene of an accident, police have confirmed.

Insiders have revealed that local lawyer Edward Burke Jr, whose clients include Justin Timberlake, is "currently involved in the case and resolving this for Ms. Lauer" with the court.

The crash was reported at around 4am on the morning of 5 July, after a nearby resident heard a noise and was concerned someone had been hurt.

Previously in the evening, Romy had posted a TikTok of her with two friends at sushi restarant, Kissaki, in the nearby town.

The friends are seen to be mouthing the words, "I just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America and gentleman, start your engines!"

Romy is the daughter of former Today show host Matt and ex-wife Annette Roque. Matt and Annett were married in 1998. Annette filed for divorce in 2006, citing "cruel and inhumane" behaviour. She then withdrew the filing, and the couple stayed married until 2017, when Matt was accused of "inappropriate sexual behaviour" in his role at the Today show.