Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom spark engagement rumours

Justin Theroux and his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom sparked engagement rumours at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday night.

The Leftovers actor and The Gilded Age actress made a rare red carpet appearance in Italy for the world premiere of Justin's new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which opened this year's film festival.

The couple wore coordinating white outfits, with Justin wearing a cream blazer and white shirt with black trousers and Nicole rocking a sleeveless, high-neck white dress.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the diamond sparkler on Nicole's left ring finger, leaving them to wonder if they are engaged.

They have yet to comment on the speculation.

The actor told People on the red carpet that he and Nicole were enjoying Venice and planned on "vacationing a little" once his work commitments were over.

The premiere marked the second major public appearance for Justin, 53, and Nicole, 30. They previously made their red carpet debut as a couple at Vanity Fair's post-Oscars party in March.

They were first spotted together in February 2023 and made their relationship Instagram official in December that year.

Justin was previously married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston between 2015 and their separation at the end of 2017.

He told Esquire in May last year that he preferred to keep his new relationship out of the public eye.

"There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in," he shared. "Having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship."