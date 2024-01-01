Winona Ryder planning to marry longtime partner later this year

Winona Ryder has revealed that she is planning to marry her longtime partner later this year.

The Beetlejuice star has revealed that she and partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn are planning to tie the knot later this year after 14 years together.

In a new interview with Esquire, Winona shared of their relationship, "It's been amazing."

Scott, who was present for the interview, then confirmed that he and the veteran actress are "not officially" married, before teasing, "But we're about to be."

When asked when the nuptials would take place, the sustainable fashion entrepreneur replied, "Probably later this year because it has to be even numbers."

The 52-year-old then confirmed that she has "a preference for even numbers".

Elsewhere in the interview, Winona - who has dated a string of A-listers including Johnny Depp and Matt Damon - admitted she had almost given up on love before she met Scott.

"I was like, I'm f**king done. I was like, I'll just be a spinster," she told the publication. "I know for younger people it's a hard thing to hear that it'll happen when you least expect it. But..."

The Little Women star then joked that the fashion designer didn't know who she was when they met at a party for her movie Black Swan in 2010, adding that he "thought I was Milla Jovovich".

"No, I didn't, Noni," he replied, to which Winona insisted, "It's a huge compliment!"