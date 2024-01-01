Glenn Close expresses doubts over J.D. Vance's authenticity

Glenn Close has expressed doubts over the political leanings of vice president candidate J.D. Vance.

The legendary 77-year-old actress played Bonnie 'Mamaw' Vance in the 2020 film Hillbilly Elegy - which was based on the memoir of the 40-year-old politician.

Earlier this year, Vance was announced as Donald Trump's running-mate for the upcoming 2024 US presidential election - which would make him vice president if they win.

But Glen has taken a swipe at Vance, seemingly taking aim at the fact that he has u-turned on his views as he used to be a vocal critic of Trump.

She told Variety, "You only hope that people in our government have a moral backbone and that they don't say one thing and then say something that's 150 degrees different."

Casting her mind back to working on Hillbilly Elegy, the Damages star said she met a wide number of Vance's real-life family.

She said, "He brought his wife and his kid. He helped (Gabriel Basso), the actor who was playing him... Other members of the family came. At one point I think one Mamaw's grandsons came and when he saw me, he burst into tears because they said, 'There's Mamaw.'"

Asked what she would say to Vance if she crossed paths with him again, the eight-time Oscar-nominated star said, "I wouldn't sit down with him. What good would it do?"