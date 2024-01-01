Alex Proyas slams The Crow remake

Alex Proyas has slammed a remake of his 1994 cult movie, The Crow.

The original movie's director described this year's version as a "cynical cash grab" and seemed to celebrate the poor performance of its opening weekend.

"I thought the remake was a cynical cash grab," Alex wrote in a brief Facebook post. "Not much cash to grab it seems."

While the remake, which stars Bill Skarsgard, reportedly cost $50 million (£38 million) to make, it opened on August 22 to box office returns of just $4.6 million (£3.49 million) in America and $10.3 million (£7.8 million) worldwide.

In a follow-up post, Alex shared a link to a YouTuber's review of the movie titled The Crow: The Worst Movie of the Year.

"The review we've all been waiting for," he wrote, in a caption accompanying the link. "It's a bit like flogging a dead horse now so I think I'll stop after this... until another funny one comes along!"

Alex's followers appeared to support his position, with several commenters noting the movie's poor ticket sales may send a message to Hollywood's producers.

"The fact that it's not making money is the best message that Hollywood could have been sent," one fan wrote.

The original iteration starred Brandon Lee in what became his final movie after he was killed on set when a prop gun malfunctioned.