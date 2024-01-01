Winona Ryder slams younger co-stars for 'not being interested in movies'

Winona Ryder has spoken out against her younger co-stars, claiming they're "not interested in movies."

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress, 52, has admitted she finds it difficult to relate to some of her younger colleagues.

"I don't mean to sound so hopeless. There are a few that are just not interested in movies. Like, the first thing they say is, 'How long is it?'" she said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

In a separate interview with Esquire, Winona, who was 17 when she appeared in the original Beetlejuice film, said, "I've gone from being the youngest person on set to being the oldest. I just think that social media has changed everything, and I know I sound old. I'm very aware of that. And part of me thinks, 'Gosh, am I like vaudeville at this point?' Like (elderly lady voice), "Hey, kids, turn down the music!"'

She continued, "But I just think there was such an abundance: the history of film, the history of photography, it's so rich, and there's so much there, and I don't mean we should go backwards, but I wish and I hope that the younger generation will study that."

Although Winona didn't name specific people, her Stranger Things co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, 20, has previously talked about not having the attention span to watch a whole movie.

"People come up to me and say, 'You should definitely watch this movie, it would change your life,' she told The Sun. "I'm like, 'How long do I have to sit there for?' Because my brain and I don't even like sitting for my own movies."