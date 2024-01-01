Artem Chigvintsev arrested on domestic violence charge

Dancing with the Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

On Thursday, an official from the Napa County Sheriff's Office in Napa, California confirmed to editors at TMZ that the dancer had been arrested in Yountville following a report of domestic violence.

Chigvintsev, 42, was booked on a charge of felony domestic violence and bond was set at $25,000 (£18,900).

He was released on Thursday afternoon but has not been formally charged.

Representatives for Chigvintsev have not yet commented on the arrest.

Police officials emphasised that details about the alleged victim and where the arrest took place will not be released at this time due to privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, sources have told Page Six that Chigvintsev isn't returning for season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, which launches on 17 September.

The Russia-born dancer, who also starred on UK dance competition show Strictly Come Dancing, is married to retired WWE wrestler, Nikki Bella. The pair, who wed in August 2022, are parents to a four-year-old son named Matteo.