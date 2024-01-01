Leah Remini files for divorce after 21 years

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan have filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage.

The former Scientologist and her now estranged husband Angelo Pagan posted a lengthy explanation of the split on Instagram.

"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," the couple wrote in the statement published on 29 August.

"This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together."

The pair, who share one daughter, 20-year-old Sofia Bella, explained they had simply "changed".

"Yes, we're sad, and we've got some figuring out to do," they wrote. To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore."

They added they both felt there was much to "celebrate".

"We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate," Leah and Angelo wrote.

"From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success."

Angelo joined the church of Scientology after he got together with Leah, who had been a member since childhood. They both left the church in 2013, with Leah alleging she had received harassment, intimidation, surveillance and defamation from the organisation.