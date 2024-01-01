Tom Hanks warns fans not to be 'fooled' by AI ads using his likeness

Tom Hanks has warned fans not to be "fooled" by AI-generated advertisements using his likeness.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Forrest Gump actor posted a message with the title "Public Service Announcement from Tom Hanks" and added the caption, "EXTRA! EXTRA!! READ ALL ABOUT IT!!"

In his message, Tom noted he is aware of ads for drugs and other products circulating on the Internet that feature an impersonation of his voice generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness and voice promoting miracle cures and wonder drugs. These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI," he wrote. "I have nothing to do with these posts or the productions and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures. I have Type 2 diabetes, and I ONLY work with my board-certified doctor regarding my treatment. DO NOT BE FOOLED. DO NOT BE SWINDLED. DO NOT LOSE YOUR HARD-EARNED MONEY."

It's not the first time Tom has been forced to issue a statement over such ads.

Last October, he urged fans to ignore a video using a deepfake of him to promote a dental plan.

"BEWARE!!" the 68-year-old fired. "There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

Previously, Tom expressed his thoughts on AI during an appearance on The Adam Buxton Podcast in May 2023. The Hollywood icon acknowledged he could be "hit by a bus tomorrow" and his performances could continue with the use of AI and deepfake technology.

"It's going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge, but it's also a legal one," the Elvis star considered. "Without a doubt people will be able to tell (that it's AI), but the question is will they care? There are some people that won't care, that won't make that delineation."