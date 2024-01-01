Yolanda Hadid engaged to long-time boyfriend

Yolanda Hadid is set to wed her long-time boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli.

In an interview for the latest issue of Architectural Digest, the reality TV star referred to the construction company executive as her fiancé.

And in a statement to People on Thursday, Yolanda confirmed the pair are engaged after Joseph proposed during a visit to her native Holland two years ago.

The couple met in Pennsylvania back in 2017, shortly after Hadid purchased a farm in the state.

Since then, Yolanda and Joseph have designed and built a cosy ranch in Texas together.

As part of a tour for Architectural Digest, the mother-of-three revealed the stunning property includes spaces to showcase their cowboy hat and honey collections.

"My partner Joey is 39 years sober," she shared of the inspiration for their honey bar. "First, I wanted to do a tequila bar, but that wouldn't be appropriate in our home. So instead, I did a honey bar, which I like to collect from wherever we travel. We like to make organic coffee and we use all of our honeys."

Elsewhere, Yolanda recalled how she instantly fell in love with Texas after Joseph whisked her off for a visit to the Lone Star State when they were first dating.

"I just love the culture. The people are extraordinary and we've built such a beautiful community. I just feel at home here," the 60-year-old gushed.

Previously, Yolanda was married to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, with whom she shares children Gigi, 29, Bella, 27, and Anwar, 25, from 1994 until 2000. The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was also wed to music producer David Foster from 2011 until their divorce was finalised in 2017.