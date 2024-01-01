Emma Roberts addresses Britney Spears casting speculation

Emma Roberts has revealed it would be her "dream" to play Britney Spears in a movie.

It was announced in August that the pop superstar's memoir, The Woman in Me, is being adapted into a feature biopic. Shortly after, Britney's former assistant and confidante Felicia Culotta told TMZ that Emma should play the Stronger hitmaker.

Reacting to the news in an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress expressed her hope that Felicia's casting wish would come true.

"I was like, I love her assistant. I mean, it's my true dream to play Britney Spears. It's a rumour, but I hope maybe it'll come true," she replied.

The Wild Child star went on to emphasise how much Britney's music means to her.

"I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to (album) In the Zone and said, 'I cannot leave this room until I memorise every word,'" she shared. "I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I'm always like, 'God, he must think I'm so weird.' That's some millennial parenting."

In the Heights and Wicked filmmaker Jon M. Chu is attached to direct the project, while Marc Platt is set to produce.

When the adaptation was reported in August, Britney wrote on X, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favorite movies... stay tuned."

The music star released her autobiography in October last year.