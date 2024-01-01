Barry Keoghan celebrates Sabrina Carpenter's new song amid breakup rumours

Barry Keoghan has celebrated Sabrina Carpenter's latest song amid breakup rumours.

The 25-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her surprise bonus track, Busy Woman, just days after the release of her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet.

Shortly after she shared the news, the Saltburn actor, 31, took to the comments section of the post to show his support for Sabrina.

"Lets f**kin go!!" he wrote with a fire emoji and a burning face emoji.

Barry also reposted the singer's announcement post on his Stories and revealed his favourite song from her latest album.

"BED CHEM my fave just saying m'darlin," he wrote.

The raunchy track, which is about a couple's sexual chemistry, is widely believed to be about Barry as Sabrina sings about "the cute guy with the wide, blue eyes" and "the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent".

The Irish actor's comments come less than two weeks after a source told People that his relationship with the Espresso hitmaker was "on and off".

Earlier this month, it was reported that the couple had called it quits, but Barry appeared to quash the rumours by liking one of Sabrina's Instagram posts, which included a flirty photo of her wearing a blue lingerie set.

The couple were first rumoured to be dating in December 2023, when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. They then attended a number of events together, including a Grammy afterparty in February and the Met Gala in May.

In June, the actor starred as Sabrina's love interest in the music video for her song Please Please Please, which became her first chart-topper.