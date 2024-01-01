Peter Sarsgaard no longer corrects people associating him with Skarsgard family

Peter Sarsgaard no longer bothers to correct people who believe he's a member of the Skarsgard acting family.

The American actor is widely - but falsely - believed to be related to Swedish star Stellan Skarsgard and his four famous sons Alexander, Bill, Gustaf and Valter.

While he used to correct these confused people and explain that they simply have similar surnames, he no longer sees the point.

"I had a grip come up to me and be like, 'Oh, I just worked with your dad,'" he recalled to Variety. "I used to correct people, but now don't. I love Stellan's work, and Alex's, so why the f**k not if people want me to be a part of that family. I mean, he's got enough children so I could easily be another."

Dune star Stellan, 73, has eight children in total but only four have followed in his acting footsteps. The most famous of the four is Alexander Skarsgard, best known for Big Little Lies and Succession, followed by Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise in the It films and starred in Barbarian and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Peter, 53, previously told the Los Angeles Times that he discussed the confusion with Stellan around 30 years ago.

"(I) said, 'My name's Peter Sarsgaard, I'm an actor, and people always ask me if you're my father.' My memory was that I think we were going to pretend we were related," he shared.