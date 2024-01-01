Winona Ryder sparks Millie Bobby Brown feud rumours

Winona Ryder has ignited speculation that she is no fan of Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown.

The 52-year-old acting icon plays Joyce Byers on the smash hit Netflix show - which is due to return to the streaming service for a fifth and final season next year.

The cast includes a range of young up-and-coming Hollywood actors - including Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp who play her on-screen sons Jonathan and William respectively.

In a new interview with Esquire magazine, Winona shares her astonishment over the fact she has been acting in the sci-fi horror drama for almost a decade - as season one debuted on Netflix back in 2016.

She remarked, "Ten years! I never thought. (At first) I was like, 'I don't want to be doing this when I'm in my fifties!' It's nuts, and it's extra nuts to be at my age."

She added, "But I love the boys and I love Sadie (Sink) and Maya (Hawke). It's been wonderful."

Her comments have been magnified by Stranger Things fans who have now questioned if she intentionally snubbed British actress Millie, 20, who plays the super-powered character Eleven - who Joyce ultimately adopts in the show.

Season five of Stranger Things has been heavily delayed by both the Covid pandemic and the 2023 Writer's Strike in the USA.

The fourth season aired in 2022, meaning there will have been three years between seasons when the final batch of episodes finally drops in 2025.