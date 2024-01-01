George R.R. Martin makes threat towards HBO's House of the Dragon

George R.R. Martin has threatened to share his deepest disappointments over the smash hit HBO show House of the Dragon.

The 75-year-old novelist became an internationally recognised name when HBO turned his fantasy Song of Ice and Fire book series into the acclaimed show Game of Thrones.

He has been heavily involved in the prequel series House of the Dragon - but earlier this year it was revealed he would not be involved in the creative process for season three.

Now the writer has hinted he is furious over the way his work is being adapted for the hit series and has warned he will 'tell all' in a threatening blog post.

George wrote, "I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that's gone wrong with House of the Dragon ... but I need to do that too, and I will. Not today, though."

House of the Dragon is based on George's 2018 book Fire & Blood and chronicles the downfall of the Targaryen family as they become engulfed in a civil war that kills most of their family and their valuable dragons.

The show has proved a critical and commercial hit, but fans were disappointed by an anticlimactic second season finale which aired at the start of the month.

George is a co-creator and executive producer of the show, but last month it was revealed he had not been included in the writer's room for the forthcoming third season.

Fans of the original Song of Ice and Fire book series have been frustrated with the author as he has only written five of his planned seven novels - the last of which was published in 2011, while the Game of Thrones show concluded the story adaption in 2019.