Carmen Electra reveals how Baywatch bosses brutally told her to lose weight

Carmen Electra has shared details of the brutal way show bosses on Baywatch rudely told her to lose weight.

The 52-year-old Hollywood icon played Lani McKenzie on the smash hit lifeguard drama during season eight of the series from 1997 until 1998.

A new documentary, titled After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, was released this month where former cast members shared shocking details of their treatment during the show.

Opening up to Extra, Carmen confirmed bosses did tell her to lose weight even though she was in peak physical form.

She told show host Billy Bush, "I never had a weigh-in but I was told sometimes that I was too heavy and I've looked back now and I don't think I was."

Asked how the showmakers would convey that message, the actress revealed, "(They would) come up to you and just say 'You need to lose some pounds'."

The star does have good memories of her time on the series - which was the biggest show on TV in the 1990s.

She said, "I would have to say some of my fondest memories were accomplishing things in the water I never thought I could do."

She also recalled kissing one of her co-stars - and being unsure how to do this on-screen as she joined the series at an early stage of her acting career.

She said, "One of my first kissing scenes was with David Chokachi and I was very green. I went in, like, tongue heavy... I think he liked it and when I watched back I was like, 'Oh my God. I'm quitting Baywatch!'"