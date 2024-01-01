Angelina Jolie shuts down question over Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie has hit back at a question over the status of her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The thrice-divorced 49-year-old Oscar-winning star began dating Brad, 60, in 2005 and they later tied-the-knot in 2014 - but abruptly split in 2016 and their divorce was finalised in 2019.

In the years since then, the couple's love life has made headlines due to disputes involving their children and their profitable French vineyard.

While the actress was attending the Venice Film Festival this week, a daring journalist from The Hollywood Reporter asked Angelina, "May I ask what the status of your divorce is?" - provoking a very firm response from the star.

The Girl Interrupted actress bluntly stated, "No... (In the past) you could have this messy private process, and the work spoke. Now, the audience's relationship is different. I'm trying to get used to what to share."

Angelina and Brad's relationship has arguably been controversial from the beginning - as reports suggested they first got together while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston, who he wed in 2000 and divorced in 2005.

Angeline was married to the British actor Jonny Lee Miller, 51, from 1996 until 2000, and Bad Santa actor Billy Bob Thornton, 69, from 2000 until 2003.

Angelina and Brad are parents to six children; sons Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, and Knox, 16, and daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16.