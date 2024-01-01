Doctor charged over Matthew Perry's death takes plea deal

One of the doctors who was charged over Matthew Perry's death has taken a plea deal.

One of two doctors charged in connection with the former Friends star's death, Mark Chavez, appeared at the Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on 30 August for his arraignment after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

"He's incredibly remorseful," Chavez's lawyer Matthew Binninger said outside the court.

"He's trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here. He didn't accept responsibility today but only because it wasn't on the calendar. He's doing everything in his power to cooperate and help with this situation."

Chavez agreed earlier in the month to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine, the surgical anaesthetic that killed 54-year-old Perry.

The judge allowed him to remain free if he surrendered his passport and medical license.

"We're incredibly sorry that someone lost their life," the doctor's lawyer added. "It doesn't matter that he was a famous celebrity, and I know that he was incredibly universally loved by all. It's a shame at what happened."

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub by his assistant on 28 October, with an autopsy later revealing ketamine was the primary cause of death.