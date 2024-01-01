Brittany Cartwright cries on first podcast since filing for divorce

The Vanderpump Rules alum broke down as she discussed the split, admitting it had been "a big week".

"I unfortunately can't speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now," Brittany revealed on the podcast she and Jax share, Reality Hits.

"But I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film."

Brittany, who is currently shooting the second season of reality series The Valley, also addressed rumours the divorce filing was a publicity stunt.

"My decision to file wasn't made lightly or quickly," she explained. "It's taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what's best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth," she said.

She added her main focus was their son Cruz, three.

"My motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy," Brittany said. "Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately."