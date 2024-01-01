Kate Winslet reveals moment she knew Edward Abel Smith was 'the one'

Kate Winslet has revealed the moment she knew Edward Abel Smith was "the one".

The Oscar winner's husband rescued her from a house fire only days after they'd first met.

In 2011, Kate was staying at Richard Branson's private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands when a lightning strike set the property on fire.

This week, she told The Telegraph it was when Richard's nephew Edward, known as Ned, assisted her escape from the inferno that she immediately decided he was the one for her.

"It was very clear to me that this was the person I was supposed to follow through life," Kate, 48 told the publication. "And I still feel exactly that way now."

The couple was married the following year and now shares a 10-year-old son, Bear, who is half-brother to Kate's other children Mia, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, and Joe, 20, whose father is director Sam Mendes.

Kate went on to say Ned was a natural caretaker who "looks after everybody".

"He's wonderful," Kate gushed. "We literally do life together, we really do. He's always jumped from project to project, and when I met him he was setting up a music festival."

She added she and her husband share an optimistic outlook on life.

"Ned and I, we are real-life optimists," Kate said. "When you live with someone who wakes up, opens the curtains, and says, 'Hello, the world!' you just think, yes, I am going to sign up for life."