Zoë Kravitz now 'too anxious' to sing in front of a crowd

Zoë Kravitz doesn't see herself performing in front of a live audience ever again.

The actress and director used to front the R&B and electropop duo Lolawolf, and she teased a debut solo album for several years but this has never materialised.

The Big Little Lies star, the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz, confessed to Esquire that she can't believe she used to get on stage and sing in front of a crowd.

"I'm too anxious now... Too neurotic," she shared. "Do people really want that? Like, I don't even know where to go dancing anymore. Who wants to hear an album from someone that doesn't even know where the f**k to go dancing?"

Kravitz, who has spent the past couple of years working on her directorial debut Blink Twice, added that she rarely finds herself writing music these days.

Lolawolf, made up of Kravitz and drummer and producer Jimmy Giannopoulos, released a self-titled EP as well as their debut album Calm Down in 2014. They followed these up with their 2015 EP Everyf**kinday and 2020 album Tenderness and have not released any music since.

However, in 2022, the High Fidelity actress was credited as a writer on Taylor Swift's song Lavender Haze, leading many to wonder if she was still quietly working in the music industry.

Kravitz explained to the outlet she didn't write a tune with her good friend. In fact, she wrote a track for herself with producer Jack Antonoff, Swift's frequent collaborator, and "elements of that song got used". She didn't expect or ask for a credit but Swift insisted upon it.