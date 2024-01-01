Norway's Princess Märtha Louise weds American shaman

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has married American shaman Durek Verrett.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at a hotel in Geiranger, Western Norway on Saturday during a weekend of celebrations.

The princess's parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, attended the nuptials along with other members of Norway's royal family.

Princess Märtha Louise's three daughters from her first marriage to the late writer Ari Behn were also at the ceremony.

More than 300 guests attended the exclusive gathering.

Verrett, who hails from California, counts actor and wellness entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow as a friend, having referred to her as his "soul sister".

Verrett is the latest in six generations of shamans and once said he died for four minutes and 25 seconds.

"I got all the information from the other side. I came back," he told the New York Times.

King Harald has previously told Norwegian reporters that Verrett is "a great guy" and that the two of them "laughed a lot".

The couple met in 2018 through a mutual health and wellness friend according to Hello! magazine, and announced their engagement in June 2022.

Views of the happy couple during the wedding were obscured by a tent and white sheets after they sold the exclusive photo rights to Hello! Magazine.

A documentary crew from Netflix was also in tow.