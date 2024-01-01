Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have near miss at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon arrived at the fourth day of the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, hours after his ex, Angelina Jolie, exited stage left.

The actor arrived ahead of the Sunday premiere of his and George Clooney's new action comedy movie, Wolfs.

Clooney and his wife, Amal, were also in attendance at the world-famous festival.

Pitt's arrival at the 81st annual festival comes after artistic director Alberto Barbera revealed he and Jolie were strategically scheduled to avoid any chance of running into one another.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday (29 August) and she will leave right after to go to Telluride Film Festival in Colorado," he told Vanity Fair.

"So Brad will arrive only on Saturday. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido," he added.

Page Six reported that the exes did not make the request, but that the event organisers "were wise enough to realise".

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 but their separation remains inconclusive as the pair battle in court over their French winery, Château Miraval, and custody of their six children.

Pitt was granted joint legal custody with Jolie in 2021, but the decision was overturned months later. Jolie was given full custody of their kids, while Pitt was awarded visitation rights.