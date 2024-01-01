Cameron Diaz celebrates 52nd birthday

Cameron Diaz has celebrated her 52nd birthday over dinner with family and friends.

The Shrek star went out to eat with husband Benji Madden, and friends Chris Pratt and his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California.

Diaz and Madden's four-year-old daughter, Raddix, was also in attendance at the festive event.

The couple welcomed their baby son, Cardinal, in March.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!" they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time.

Diaz and the Good Charlotte rock star tied the knot at her Beverly Hills home in January 2015 after dating for less than a year. They later welcomed Raddix via surrogate in January 2020.

Diaz is now back on the Hollywood scene after taking a long break from acting to concentrate on family life. She is starring alongside her Annie co-star Jamie Foxx in the aptly named action comedy flick Back in Action, which is slated for release in 2025.

She is also set to reprise her role as the voice of Princess Fiona in the upcoming Shrek 5, which is due to be released in 2026.