Robert Pattinson impressed by Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice

Robert Pattinson was blown away by his friend Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice.

In the psychological thriller, which she also co-wrote, Channing Tatum plays a tech billionaire who invites two waitresses to his private island for a party, but things are not what they seem.

Pattinson, who has been friends with Kravitz for more than decade, told Esquire that he was blown away by the film.

"It's one thing getting a movie made (but) it has artistic integrity, all the performances are great, it's crazy and accessible?" he gushed. "Like, Jesus Christ, Zoë."

The British actor noted that Kravitz put her social life on hold for months and months while filming and editing her movie.

"I kept hearing from people, like, 'I think Zoë's gone mad. Someone needs to take the movie away and put her in an asylum,'" he joked.

Pattinson and Kravitz teamed up on-screen for the first time in 2022's The Batman, in which he played Bruce Wayne/Batman alongside Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

The Big Little Lies actress admitted to the publication that her team wanted her to capitalise on the success of that superhero movie and book more acting roles instead of focusing on writing and directing Blink Twice.

"There were definitely people who thought it was a mistake," she candidly shared. However, after working on the script for more than four years, she was ready to make her film on location in Mexico.

Thankfully, the project did not damage her ability to book roles. She will soon star in the horror Self-Portrait and in Darren Aronofsky's crime drama Caught Stealing.

Blink Twice is in cinemas now.