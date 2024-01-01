Matt Smith slams 'trigger warnings'

Matt Smith has criticised those who put 'trigger warnings' on art, claiming they stifle creativity.

The former Doctor Who star appears in the new horror film Starve Acre, in which he plays Richard, an archaeologist, who finds his life upturned when his son claims he has been hearing eerie whistling sounds.

Talking about why he has taken on an unlikeable role in a horror, he explains: "We should be telling morally difficult stories, nowadays in particular. It's OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play, but I worry everything's being dialled and dumbed down. We're telling audiences they're going to be scared before they've watched something."

Slamming so-called "trigger warnings" - statements to audiences that forewarn them of any troubling or controversial material in a film, TV Show, or play - he adds: "Isn't being shocked, surprised, stirred the point?"

Discussing how he thinks they would have stifled his love of acting, he continues: "Too much policing of stories and being afraid to bring them out because a climate is a certain way is a shame. I'm not sure I'm on board with trigger warnings.

"I used to go to a local video shop and get Slither, Basic Instinct, Disclosure - all these erotic thrillers. I was way too young to be watching them. I watched Friday the 13th when I was nine."

Starve Acre is out on 6 September.