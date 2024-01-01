George Clooney rejects report claiming he was paid $35 million for Wolfs

George Clooney has refuted a report claiming he and Brad Pitt were each paid $35 million (£26.6 million) to star in their new film Wolfs.

In a recent article for The New York Times, sources alleged the actors were paid "more than $35 million each" for their work in the project.

But during an appearance at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, George rejected the report and insisted he was paid much less.

"(It was) an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported," he told reporters, according to People. "And I am only saying that because I think it's bad for our industry if that's what people think is the standard bearer for salaries. I think that's terrible, it'll make it impossible to make films."

Directed by Jon Watts, Wolfs sees George and Brad portray professional fixers who are forced to work together despite their preference to operate alone.

While the film was originally set for a wide release, after it was acquired by bosses at Apple, Wolfs will have a limited theatrical release in U.S. cinemas from 20 September and debut via Apple TV+ on 27 September.

"Yes, we wanted it to be released (in theatres)," the 63-year-old continued. "It is a bummer of course, but on the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film and we are getting a release in a few hundred theatres, so we're getting a release. But yeah, it would've been nice if we to have a wide release."

Wolfs, which also features Amy Ryan and Poorna Jagannathan, premiered out of competition at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday night.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, George and Brad hugged and danced amid a four-minute standing ovation at the end of the screening.