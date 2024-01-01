Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make red carpet debut

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday night.

The pair surprised fans by stepping out together at the premiere of his new movie Wolfs at the annual film event in Venice, Italy.

Brad, 60, opted for a classic tuxedo from Louis Vuitton for the night, while Ines wowed in a white Grecian-inspired gown which she accessorised with gold jewellery.

The couple held hands as they entered the event and wrapped their arms around each other as they stood in front of photographers.

While walking the red carpet, Brad and Ines, 31, stopped to take photos alongside his Wolfs co-star George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney. They also posed alongside co-stars Amy Ryan and Austin Abrams.

Brad and Ines first sparked romance rumours in late 2022 but have not yet publicly discussed the romance.

The pair's trip to Venice comes just days after the Moneyball actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of her new film Maria at the same event.

Brad remains embroiled in legal proceedings to end his union to Angelina, with the estranged couple having wed in 2014.

The Oscar-winning actress filed to end the marriage in 2016, and though they were reportedly declared single in 2019, the divorce is yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, jewellery company executive Ines was married to actor Paul Wesley from 2019 until 2022.

Wolfs will have a limited theatrical release in U.S. cinemas from 20 September and debut via Apple TV+ on 27 September.