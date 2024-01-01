Selena Gomez makes surprise appearance at high school volleyball game

Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance at a high school volleyball game over the weekend.

While in Telluride, Colorado to promote her film Emilia Pérez at the Telluride Film Festival, the singer-actress spotted an orange sign posted to a pole on Main Street which asked her to attend a match at Telluride High School.

"Selena Gomez. Please sing the National Anthem at one of (our) home games: Fri 6:00pm, Sat 1:00 ~ THS Volleyball Team," the sign reads.

And Selena stunned fans by actually turning up for the game on Saturday.

Alongside a series of photos and videos uploaded to Instagram, the star can be seen posing for photos with the excited young athletes.

"They asked!! Couldn't help it, it's my first time in Telluride!" she wrote in the caption.

In response, a number of Selena's celebrity followers praised her sweet gesture.

"The kindest heart indeed," wrote Zoe Saldaña, while Édgar Ramírez posted, "The cutest thing!!!"

And Ashley Park commented: "This is so sweet."

It's unclear whether Selena performed the National Anthem at the event.

The 32-year-old is currently promoting crime-comedy Emilia Pérez, written and directed by Jacques Audiard. The film, also starring Zoe and Édgar, won the Jury Prize following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The Telluride Film Festival runs until Monday.