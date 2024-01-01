Katie Holmes pays tribute to Dawson's Creek co-star Obi Ndefo

Katie Holmes has paid tribute to her former Dawson's Creek co-star Obi Ndefo following his death.

The actor's sister Nkem Ndefo announced on Facebook on Saturday that her brother had passed away aged 51.

Reacting to the news, Katie posted a sweet tribute to Obi on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace," she wrote.

Katie also shared an Instagram post from her former co-star Mary-Margaret Humes. The reel featured photos and video clips of Obi behind the scenes on the teen drama.

"These words don't come easy," Mary-Margaret wrote. "It's hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend. You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life's challenges of recent. I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior."

In the TV show, which ran from 1998 to 2003, Obi played Bodie Wells, the boyfriend of Bessie Potter. Katie played Bessie's younger sister Joey Potter, while Mary portrayed Dawson Leery's mother Gail.

Obi's other acting credits include Stargate SG-1, NCIS: Los Angeles, The West Wing and Angel, among others.

His cause of death has not been disclosed. The actor and yoga instructor lost both of his legs when he was hit by a car in August 2019.