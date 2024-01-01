Steve Buscemi intervenes in 'vicious fight' outside Irish pub

Steve Buscemi recently offered a helping hand during a "vicious fight" outside a pub near Dublin, Ireland.

The 66-year-old actor "tried to help" after a fight broke out near a pub in Dalkey at the weekend.

Buscemi, who is in the Irish capital to film the second season of Netflix's Wednesday, was spotted enjoying a meal at Bubba's Fish Market on Saturday evening before a brawl occurred outside a nearby pub, The Dalkey Duck.

Fellow diner Oisín Heavey told the Irish Independent that the Reservoir Dogs star went largely unnoticed throughout the eventful evening.

"No one at my table recognised him except for me; I'm a huge movie buff, so I knew him straight away," Heavey said. "We were having dinner, and he was at the table beside us for 90 minutes."

He continued, "We could see there were loads of people outside, kind of looking up towards where he had gone, so we assumed he was spotted. When we went outside, there was actually a very vicious fight going on, and that's what everybody was looking at."

Heavey noted that while Buscemi didn't actually break up the fight, he did try to help.

"He was very close to it, but he held himself back from breaking it up. He stood over the guy on the ground for a few seconds, and the fight naturally broke up after that," the diner told the outlet.

"Some people said he broke up the fight, but he didn't. He tried to help, which is more than most people would do."

Heavey then went on to describe the star as "very nice, friendly, and engaging".

Buscemi will make his debut in Wednesday as Barry Dort, the new headmaster of Nevermore Academy.

The second season of the series, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, is expected to be released in late 2025.