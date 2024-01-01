Selena Gomez reveals singing in new film Emilia Perez was 'therapeutic'

Selena Gomez has revealed that singing in her upcoming film Emilia Perez was "therapeutic".

The actress and singer stars as Jessi Del Monte in French director Jacques Audiard's upcoming musical crime comedy.

During a Q&A session at the Telluride Film Festival on Sunday, Selena revealed details about a song she sings in the film, Mi Camino.

"It was actually a totally different song," she said of when she first started learning the song. "It had a bit more of a rough sound to it and over the course of, you know, working with (singer-songwriter) Camille on the song intimately, it became almost like a ballad."

Selena added that the song became "more of a story about a woman and phases of life that she goes through and it just was beautiful."

The Only Murders in the Building star also noted that she didn't want to sing the song the way she usually sings her own songs.

"I watched it, I was in the studio for hours and hours and it was just so much fun, but also not trying to sing the way that I would normally sing," Selena said. "I had to try and, you know, in my mind to think, 'Okay, this is what were the limits I could reach within my character.'"

"And it was really therapeutic and I thought it was so beautifully done," the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker continued. "I thought it was very important to show her and her true form, you know, just wanting to be who she is."

The Spanish-language film, which also stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón and Édgar Ramírez, will be released in select cinemas on 1 November, before streaming on Netflix on 13 November.

Earlier this year, Emilia Perez received an impressive nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.