Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer engaged

Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer is engaged.

The jewellery designer took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her engagement to Geoffrey Ogunlesi, the son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi.

Jennifer shared a picture of herself showing off her impressive engagement ring as her fiancé wrapped his arms around her.

The 47-year-old captioned the post, "YES!!!"

Responding to a friend in the comments section, Jennifer revealed the engagement was a "total surprise".

"It was alllll him! Total surprise," she wrote.

A number of A-listers took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Kelly Rowland wrote, "So incredibly happy for you!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!," while Olivia Munn commented, "I'm so happy for you!!!"

Other celebrities who shared kind words under the post included Kate Hudson, Vanessa Bryant, Goldie Hawn, Leslie Mann, Jennifer Garner and more.

Jennifer and Geoffrey first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted spending time together last summer and made their red carpet debut months later in November.

The designer was previously married to Spider-Man star Tobey, but they split in 2016 after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple have two children together, daughter Ruby, 17, and son Otis, 15.