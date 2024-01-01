George Clooney desperately denies 'terrible' $35 million movie salary claim

George Clooney has desperately denied he was paid $35 million (£26 million) for his latest film project.

The 63-year-old Oscar-winner co-stars with Brad Pitt, 60, in action comedy film Wolfs which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

An article in the New York Times has claimed that the lead stars were paid whopping multi-million dollar fees to star in the Apple film which is written and directed by Spider-man: Homecoming filmmaker Jon Watts.

George has rubbished the huge price tag he was reportedly paid, with the Daily Mail quoting him telling reporters in Italy, "(It was) an interesting article, and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported."

He went on to share his fear that such claims could damage the film industry.

He argued, "I am only saying that because I think it's bad for our industry if that's what people think is the standard-bearer for salaries. I think that's terrible, it'll make it impossible to make films."

The film was well received at Venice, with viewers at the premiere getting on their feet at the conclusion of the screening to give the filmmakers and stars a four-minute standing ovation.

Variety described the premiere as "chaotic", however, explaining that the screening started late and some fans without tickets stormed the building in an attempt to watch the actors on-screen before being ejected by officials.

Wolfs will be released via Apple TV+ on Friday 27 September.