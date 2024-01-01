Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden expecting fourth baby

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are expecting baby number four, the Swedish Royal Court has announced.

"Princess Sofia is feeling well," the message read, "and the birth is expected to take place in February 2025."

The little one will join older brothers Prince Alexander, eight; Prince Gabriel, seven; and Prince Julian, three.

And while Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia - who wed in 2015 - are called Royal Highness, their children don't hold this title. Neither do the children of Prince Carl Philip's sister Princess Madeleine, who shares Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne with husband Christopher O'Neill.

This is based on a decision made by Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine's father King Carl XVI Gustaf in 2019.

Prince Carl Philip noted in a 2019 Instagram post that he saw this decision "as a positive" as it allowed his children to have "freer choices in life".

Carl Philip was first linked with former glamour model and reality TV personality Sofia Hellqvist in April 2010. In August that year, the royal court confirmed the relationship, and in June 2014 it was announced that the pair were engaged.

They married on 13 June 2015 in Stockholm's Royal Palace chapel, with thousands of people lining the streets in celebration.