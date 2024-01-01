Prince Harry stayed with Diana's family on latest UK visit

Prince Harry was hosted by his uncle Charles Spencer at his late mother's ancestral home during his recent trip to the UK for the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.

The Duke of Sussex stayed at Althorp House, the childhood home of Princess Diana, according to a report in People magazine.

Fellowes, who was married to Diana's sister Lady Jane, was remembered at the service, which was also attended by Prince William and Diana's other sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

The service was held two days before the 27th anniversary of Diana's death on 31 August. Diana is buried on the island in the middle of Round Oval Lake at Althorp.

Last week's funeral was held at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

The estranged Royal brothers did not speak to each other during the event.

Harry made the UK trip alone, choosing not to bring wife Meghan with him. Meghan has not been in England since the funeral of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, Lady Jane and several of the Spencer cousins supported the Duke of Sussex at the service for his Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral back in May, when no senior members of the royal family attended.

Harry's appearance at his late uncle's memorial and Althorp affirms his strong bonds with his mother's family.