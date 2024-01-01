Jax Taylor reveals Bipolar Disorder and PTSD diagnosis

Jax Taylor has revealed he has Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.

The Valley star took to Instagram to talk about his diagnosis.

"A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself," he wrote. "After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD."

He continued, "It's been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I've come home to my son with a new found sense of peace. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it."

Jax, 45, is currently going through a divorce from Brittany Cartwright, 35. The pair were married in 2019 and separated in February this year.

"Marriages in general are very hard, and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany said when they split.

"Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

The Vanderpump Rules star has requested custody of their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, three.